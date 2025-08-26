JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target to $110.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $95.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.90 and its 200 day moving average is $110.00. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $76.33 and a one year high of $121.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 30.40% and a net margin of 2.77%.The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $1,916,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 368,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,441,097.64. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Cichocki sold 58,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $6,432,634.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,563,100.16. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,061 shares of company stock worth $15,027,745. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 152.5% in the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

