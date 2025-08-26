JPMorgan Chase & Co. Initiates Coverage on Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

GTES has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Gates Industrial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Gates Industrial Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE GTES opened at $25.5950 on Monday. Gates Industrial has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $883.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.440-1.520 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gates Industrial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,635,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,844,000 after purchasing an additional 226,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,346,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,199,000 after buying an additional 170,597 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,266,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,774,000 after buying an additional 41,541 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,919,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,386,000 after buying an additional 1,618,598 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,569,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,145,000 after buying an additional 85,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

