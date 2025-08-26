Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Shares Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.28 and last traded at $11.28. 20,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 19,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Kesko Oyj Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10.

Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 189.0%. Kesko Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

About Kesko Oyj

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

