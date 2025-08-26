Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Get Kimbell Royalty alerts:

Separately, Zacks Research cut shares of Kimbell Royalty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KRP

Kimbell Royalty Stock Down 0.1%

KRP opened at $13.94 on Monday. Kimbell Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -348.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimbell Royalty (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $86.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.77 million. Kimbell Royalty had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Kimbell Royalty’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.9%. Kimbell Royalty’s payout ratio is currently -3,800.00%.

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $26,540.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 47,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,180.01. This trade represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty during the first quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty during the first quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 25.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimbell Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.