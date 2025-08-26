KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $81.1690 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, September 26, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.
KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance
KNOP opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $253.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of -0.10. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $7.72.
KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th were issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.
A number of research firms have issued reports on KNOP. Zacks Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile
KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.
