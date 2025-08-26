KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $81.1690 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2025 earningsummary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, September 26, 2025 at 9:30 AM ET.

KNOT Offshore Partners Price Performance

KNOP opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $253.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of -0.10. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $7.72.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 28th were issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNOP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,042 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNOP. Zacks Research upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

