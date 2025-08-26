Kraken Robotics Q4 EPS Decreased by Raymond James Financial

Get Kraken Robotics alerts:

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James Financial dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kraken Robotics in a report released on Thursday, August 21st. Raymond James Financial analyst S. Li now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Raymond James Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kraken Robotics’ current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PNG. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Kraken Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.70.

PNG stock opened at C$3.42 on Monday. Kraken Robotics has a 12-month low of C$1.38 and a 12-month high of C$3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32. The company has a market cap of C$929.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory Michael Reid sold 261,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.88, for a total transaction of C$753,408.00. 10.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

