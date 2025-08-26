Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Kubota Corp. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.22 and traded as high as $61.12. Kubota shares last traded at $60.80, with a volume of 8,744 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KUBTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Kubota from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kubota has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Kubota Stock Up 0.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.50.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.88 billion. Kubota had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kubota Corp. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Farm & Machinery, Water & Environment, and Others. The Farm & Machinery segment offers tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, turf equipment, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, intermediate management machine, and other equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; scales, weighing and measuring control systems, and air purifier; engines for farm equipment, construction machinery, industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

