Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Laser Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LASE opened at $6.51 on Monday. Laser Photonics has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.94 million, a P/E ratio of -21.70 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $2.97.

Laser Photonics (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Laser Photonics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laser Photonics by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 18,283 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laser Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Laser Photonics during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Laser Photonics by 7,350.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 149,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 147,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre- and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-50-CTHD, an entry-level dual axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-100-CTHD, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200-CTHD for cleaning rust, remove paints, and other coatings; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300-CTHD, a air-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHS, a single axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHD, a portable handheld roughing laser cleaner; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHS, an handheld laser cleaning, roughing, and surface preparation system; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHD, a dual axis fiber laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-2000-CTHD for cleaning rust and remove coatings; CleanTech LPC-3000-CTHD for cleaning and removing rust, corrosion, and other materials; CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; CleanTech Robotic Cell Enclosure, an AI-capable laser cleaning system that eliminates the concerns over human hazard and eye safety; CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool; and CleanTech Robot, an industrial robotic laser cleaning system.

