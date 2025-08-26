Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) CEO Benjamin Bressler Sells 200,700 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 200,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $2,847,933.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,466 shares in the company, valued at $332,982.54. The trade was a 89.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Benjamin Bressler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 19th, Benjamin Bressler sold 809 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $11,326.00.
- On Wednesday, August 20th, Benjamin Bressler sold 20,877 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $292,904.31.
- On Tuesday, August 5th, Benjamin Bressler sold 167,494 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,185,796.70.
- On Monday, August 4th, Benjamin Bressler sold 7,567 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $98,749.35.
- On Wednesday, July 23rd, Benjamin Bressler sold 47,325 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $616,171.50.
Lindblad Expeditions Trading Up 0.7%
LIND opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $818.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LIND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIND. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 3,188.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 222.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 28.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 167.4% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.
About Lindblad Expeditions
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.
