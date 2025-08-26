Lisa Wardell Sells 12,900 Shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) Director Lisa Wardell sold 12,900 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total transaction of $1,714,410.00. Following the sale, the director owned 92,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,290,193.30. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $135.3350 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $457.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.93 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

