London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 9,400 ($126.46) and last traded at GBX 9,464 ($127.32). Approximately 717,587 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,267,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,470 ($127.40).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £127 to £128 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £127 to £128 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a £132 price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £130 to £132 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £130.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LSEG

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of £50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.39, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of £102.56 and a 200-day moving average price of £109.63.

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported GBX 208.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. London Stock Exchange Group had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that London Stock Exchange Group plc will post 405.5009823 EPS for the current year.

London Stock Exchange Group announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 31st that authorizes the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at London Stock Exchange Group

In related news, insider David Schwimmer bought 2,000 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 9,402 per share, with a total value of £188,040. Also, insider Lloyd Pitchford acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9,413 per share, with a total value of £141,195. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,186 shares of company stock valued at $86,030,740. 5.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LSEG is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider that operates connected businesses to serve customers across the entire financial markets value chain.

With capabilities in data, indices and analytics, capital formation, trade execution, clearing and risk management, we operate at the heart of the world’s financial ecosystem and enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities.

Together, our five business divisions – Data and Analytics, FTSE Russell, Risk Intelligence, Capital Markets and Post Trade – offer customers seamless access to global financial markets, across the trading lifecycle.

LSEG is headquartered in London and has a major presence throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific and emerging markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.