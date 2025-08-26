Lucky Strike Entertainment (LUCK) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $295.0680 million for the quarter.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE LUCK opened at $10.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.55 and a beta of 0.75. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.69.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -314.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Capital downgraded Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Lucky Strike Entertainment to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lucky Strike Entertainment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Insider Activity at Lucky Strike Entertainment

In other news, CEO Thomas F. Shannon bought 20,000 shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,364,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,637,720. This represents a 0.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,350 shares of company stock valued at $194,778. Company insiders own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lucky Strike Entertainment

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,661,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,117,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Company Profile

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

