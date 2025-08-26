Macro Bank (BMA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect Macro Bank to post earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $752.5080 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.
Macro Bank Trading Down 8.4%
BMA opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.58. Macro Bank has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $118.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.30.
Macro Bank Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.3658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Macro Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.48%.
Separately, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Macro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.
About Macro Bank
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.
