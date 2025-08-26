Macro Bank (BMA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect Macro Bank to post earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $752.5080 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q2 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Macro Bank Trading Down 8.4%

BMA opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.58. Macro Bank has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $118.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.30.

Macro Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.3658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Macro Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Macro Bank by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 37,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Macro Bank by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 117,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Macro Bank by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Macro Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Macro Bank by 148.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Macro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.17.

About Macro Bank

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

Further Reading

