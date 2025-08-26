Malibu Boats (MBUU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 28th. Analysts expect Malibu Boats to post earnings of $0.44 per share and revenue of $195.2790 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 28, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Malibu Boats Stock Performance

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $39.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $748.99 million, a P/E ratio of -95.20 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.04. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Malibu Boats

About Malibu Boats

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.