MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,519 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $65,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in MarketAxess by 49.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in MarketAxess by 57.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MarketAxess by 173.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $190.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.99 and a 12-month high of $296.68.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.05 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 51.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $295.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.09.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

