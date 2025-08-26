MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $212.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MKTX. Barclays reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.09.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MarketAxess stock opened at $190.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.33. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $182.99 and a fifty-two week high of $296.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.05 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.18%.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 474.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,934,000 after buying an additional 25,763 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Featured Articles

