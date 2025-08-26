Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $238.7647.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock opened at $207.1920 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 1 year low of $196.27 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $101.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.82.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%.The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Institutional Trading of Marsh & McLennan Companies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

