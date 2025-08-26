Match Group Inc. $MTCH Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193,177 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Match Group worth $73,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Starboard Value LP grew its position in shares of Match Group by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 14,656,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100,824 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,281,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,565,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,509 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,499,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,677 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Match Group by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,679,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,403,000 after acquiring an additional 936,753 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

MTCH opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75. Match Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

In other Match Group news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,889.76. This trade represents a 60.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

