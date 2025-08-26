Mattel, Inc. $MAT Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,308,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,031 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of Mattel worth $64,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Mattel by 479.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 65,499 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mattel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 775,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mattel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,513,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,834,000 after acquiring an additional 54,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mattel from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Mattel Trading Down 0.4%

MAT opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $22.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 9.87%.The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Mattel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.540-1.660 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Featured Stories

