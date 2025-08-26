McKesson (NYSE:MCK) CEO Sells $8,418,165.90 in Stock

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This represents a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

McKesson Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of MCK opened at $679.3390 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $705.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $686.34. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The company has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.33 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Bank of America raised their target price on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $810.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in McKesson by 75,632.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,992 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,346,661,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,268,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,386 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,235,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,044,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

