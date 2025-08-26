MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a tender rating in a research report report published on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$28.00 price target on the stock.

MEG Energy Trading Up 0.9%

TSE MEG opened at C$28.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.55. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$17.00 and a one year high of C$28.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89.

MEG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from MEG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MEG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy is engaged in in situ oil sands development and production in Alberta, Canada. As of March 2021, the company reported estimated net proved and probable reserves of 2 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 82,000 barrels per day in 2020.

