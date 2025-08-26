Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and traded as high as $18.39. Mexico Fund shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 11,101 shares changing hands.
Mexico Fund Stock Down 0.9%
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02.
Mexico Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. This is a positive change from Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Mexico Fund Company Profile
The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.
