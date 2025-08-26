Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and traded as high as $18.39. Mexico Fund shares last traded at $18.22, with a volume of 11,101 shares changing hands.

Mexico Fund Stock Down 0.9%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.02.

Mexico Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. This is a positive change from Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Trading of Mexico Fund

Mexico Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mexico Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 130,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Mexico Fund in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mexico Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 137,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Mexico Fund by 9.3% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,608,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,406,000 after buying an additional 305,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uhlmann Price Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mexico Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Uhlmann Price Securities LLC now owns 101,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter.

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

