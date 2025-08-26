Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Receives $24.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.7143.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNMD. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

In other Mind Medicine (MindMed) news, insider Mark Sullivan sold 11,491 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $78,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 305,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,884. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Karlin sold 7,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $53,366.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 438,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,637.20. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $311,644 over the last ninety days. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNMD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the 4th quarter valued at $1,392,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 15,269 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 85,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MNMD opened at $9.85 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.37.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders. The company’s lead product candidates include MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine, which is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder.

