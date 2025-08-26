Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MIR. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mirion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirion Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Mirion Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:MIR opened at $20.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Mirion Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $222.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mirion Technologies news, CEO Thomas D. Logan sold 325,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $6,925,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,742,305 shares in the company, valued at $79,748,519.55. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 470.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 360,400.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

