Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MIRM. JMP Securities set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $71.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.54. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Mirum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 138,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,742. The trade was a 22.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,708. This trade represents a 80.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,041 shares of company stock worth $5,320,624. Company insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mirum Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,495,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 9,440.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 343,725 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $15,560,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $15,201,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after purchasing an additional 249,331 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

