Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Director Suresh Garimella Sells 14,204 Shares of Stock

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) Director Suresh Garimella sold 14,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,992,679.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,511,636.24. The trade was a 14.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 1.5%

MOD opened at $138.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $146.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.85.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.80 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 7.21%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOD. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 63.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 9,728.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 159.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 384.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,089,000 after acquiring an additional 672,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 16.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

