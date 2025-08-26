Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) COO John Molloy Sells 37,514 Shares

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) COO John Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total value of $17,345,723.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. This trade represents a 38.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of MSI stock opened at $460.8780 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $432.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.51. The company has a market cap of $76.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $388.90 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%.The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $2,603,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $1,284,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $423,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 141.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,912,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 16.2% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.67.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

