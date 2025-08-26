National CineMedia, Inc. $NCMI Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,538,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 615,417 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $20,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,358,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,452,000 after buying an additional 232,702 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $14,147,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 4th quarter worth $4,546,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 657,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 16,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in National CineMedia by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 564,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 87,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NCMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush set a $7.00 target price on shares of National CineMedia and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. B. Riley downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 9,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $43,563.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,205.72. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.82 million, a P/E ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 8.62%.The business had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.45 million. National CineMedia has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

National CineMedia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

