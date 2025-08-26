National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NESR opened at $8.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $327.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. On average, analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 4.3% in the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,205,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 382,640 shares in the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in National Energy Services Reunited in the fourth quarter valued at $27,670,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,330,000. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,136,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,200 shares during the period. Finally, GeoSphere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,443,000. Institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

