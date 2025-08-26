Navient Corporation $NAVI Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,459,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,325 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Navient were worth $18,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,954,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,690,000 after purchasing an additional 132,313 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Navient by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Navient by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 293,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 101,263 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,986,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Navient by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,303 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.28. Navient Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.94.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Navient had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 0.89%.The firm had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Navient has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.950-1.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Navient Corporation will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 206.45%.

About Navient

(Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.