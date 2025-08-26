NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $121.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.64.

Get Our Latest Report on NetApp

NetApp Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $111.01 on Monday. NetApp has a 52-week low of $71.84 and a 52-week high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.13.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.96% and a net margin of 18.05%.NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.900 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.580 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $865,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 296,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,208,812.90. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $29,828.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,940.35. The trade was a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,802 shares of company stock valued at $2,951,604. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NetApp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,998 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in NetApp by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 221,907 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after acquiring an additional 79,457 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. UNICOM Systems Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,483,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.