NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NAMS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $24.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of -0.02. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.23.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $19.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 million. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative net margin of 259.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewAmsterdam Pharma

In other news, Director James N. Topper acquired 8,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $167,388.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,022,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,931,983.50. This represents a 0.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $1,214,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 119,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,845.58. This represents a 29.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,835 shares of company stock valued at $248,134 and have sold 248,612 shares valued at $5,240,387. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

