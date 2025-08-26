NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $1,214,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 119,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,845.58. This trade represents a 29.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of -0.02.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.37. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a negative net margin of 259.07%.The business had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NAMS shares. Citigroup started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NewAmsterdam Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

