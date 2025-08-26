NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $1,214,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 119,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,845.58. This trade represents a 29.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Down 1.2%
Shares of NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 1-year low of $14.06 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25 and a beta of -0.02.
NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.37. NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a negative net margin of 259.07%.The business had revenue of $19.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on NAMS shares. Citigroup started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NewAmsterdam Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.
View Our Latest Analysis on NAMS
About NewAmsterdam Pharma
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.
