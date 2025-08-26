Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) versus Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Critical Survey

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) and Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.2% of Nexxen International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Cogent Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nexxen International and Cogent Communications”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexxen International $365.48 million 1.75 $35.44 million $0.63 15.98 Cogent Communications $1.04 billion 1.82 -$204.07 million ($4.54) -8.44

Nexxen International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cogent Communications. Cogent Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nexxen International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Nexxen International has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogent Communications has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nexxen International and Cogent Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexxen International 13.37% 13.64% 8.84% Cogent Communications -21.57% -117.56% -6.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nexxen International and Cogent Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexxen International 0 0 8 0 3.00 Cogent Communications 0 3 3 0 2.50

Nexxen International currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.96%. Cogent Communications has a consensus target price of $57.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.13%. Given Cogent Communications’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cogent Communications is more favorable than Nexxen International.

Summary

Nexxen International beats Cogent Communications on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexxen International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers. It also provides Internet access and private network services to customers that are not located in buildings directly connected to its network; and on-net services to customers located in buildings that are physically connected to its network. In addition, the company offers off-net services to corporate customers using other carriers' circuits to provide the last mile portion of the link from the customers' premises to the network. Further, it operates data centers that allow its customers to collocate their equipment and access the network. It serves primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

