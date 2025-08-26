NICE (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Trading Up 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $143.67 and last traded at $143.67. Approximately 30 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.26.
NICE Trading Up 4.7%
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.43.
NICE Company Profile
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
