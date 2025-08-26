North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.45 and traded as high as $36.60. North West shares last traded at $36.60, with a volume of 1,297 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NNWWF shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North West in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on North West in a research note on Monday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

