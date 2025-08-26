Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Northern Oil and Gas from a “positive” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG opened at $25.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.55. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $44.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $706.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.54 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 200.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 2,736.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

