Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation $BAH

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 709,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $74,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,071,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,043,000 after buying an additional 237,720 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,767,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,425,000 after buying an additional 1,135,426 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,710,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,853,000 after buying an additional 226,761 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,770,000 after buying an additional 590,655 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,664,000 after buying an additional 23,741 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 0.4%

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $109.4390 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.11. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $98.95 and a 12 month high of $190.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.47.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 73.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Booz Allen Hamilton has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.200-6.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

