Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in ESAB Corporation $ESAB

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of ESAB Corporation (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 544,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ESAB were worth $63,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ESAB during the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ESAB by 204.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ESAB by 706.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in ESAB during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in ESAB by 1,128.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $192,225.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 14,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,881.61. This trade represents a 8.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rhonda L. Jordan sold 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $459,774.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,007 shares of company stock valued at $841,630 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

ESAB has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ESAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered shares of ESAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of ESAB from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $143.00 price objective on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ESAB from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.38.

ESAB stock opened at $115.5450 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ESAB Corporation has a 12-month low of $93.15 and a 12-month high of $135.97.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $715.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.80 million. ESAB had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESAB Corporation will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

