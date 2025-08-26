Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Primo Brands Corporation $PRMB

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Primo Brands Corporation (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,943,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,846 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.51% of Primo Brands worth $68,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Primo Brands during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Primo Brands by 286.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Primo Brands by 225.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Primo Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Primo Brands

In related news, CEO Robbert Rietbroek acquired 8,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,834.20. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 586,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,142,737.88. This represents a 1.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael John Cramer bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.46 per share, for a total transaction of $97,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,762 shares in the company, valued at $312,158.52. This trade represents a 45.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 24,685 shares of company stock worth $595,770. Insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:PRMB opened at $24.8090 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72. Primo Brands Corporation has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.94.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. Primo Brands’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Primo Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Primo Brands Corporation will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primo Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Primo Brands’s payout ratio is presently -363.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRMB. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Primo Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Primo Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Primo Brands Company Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

