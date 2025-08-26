Northern Trust Corp Buys 385,811 Shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. $COLD

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,010,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,811 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $64,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 649.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,158,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603,716 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,387,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,083 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,751,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,013,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,860,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 3.4%

NYSE:COLD opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Americold Realty Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $650.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COLD. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on COLD

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.