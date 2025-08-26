Northern Trust Corp Buys 72,820 Shares of Genpact Limited $G

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,467,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,820 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Genpact were worth $73,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lifted its stake in Genpact by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 114,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Genpact by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 332,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,743,000 after purchasing an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 412,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,782,000 after purchasing an additional 283,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Genpact by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

G opened at $45.4240 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.510-3.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on G shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

