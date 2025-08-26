Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Radian Group Inc. $RDN

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,196,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 101,541 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.64% of Radian Group worth $72,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDN. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,749,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 901,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,588,000 after buying an additional 470,158 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Radian Group by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 553,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,312,000 after buying an additional 342,330 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,658,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,978,000 after buying an additional 306,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Radian Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,340,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,696,000 after buying an additional 246,799 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Howard Bernard Culang sold 8,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $292,755.01. Following the sale, the director owned 8,050 shares in the company, valued at $268,628.50. This represents a 52.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $171,834.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,008 shares in the company, valued at $673,469.28. The trade was a 20.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,378 shares of company stock worth $2,944,414. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Radian Group Stock Down 1.9%

Radian Group stock opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.38. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.74. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.99.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 45.62%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Compass Point downgraded Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

