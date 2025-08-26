Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,120,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,377 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $71,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 12.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 2.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Stock Down 1.5%

Sabra Healthcare REIT stock opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.86. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.64 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 24.87%.Sabra Healthcare REIT’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. Analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 157.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

Sabra Healthcare REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

