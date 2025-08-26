Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 630,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,204 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $65,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 8,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 153,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 410,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $1,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $179,009.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,231.44. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 63,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total value of $8,624,721.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 67,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,197,568.45. The trade was a 48.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,888 shares of company stock valued at $9,115,025 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNX. Bank of America increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on TD SYNNEX and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.30.

Shares of SNX opened at $148.63 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $153.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 1.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.750-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

