Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. $BIO

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $63,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BIO. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $355.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $387.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.50.

NYSE BIO opened at $296.61 on Tuesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.43 and a 52-week high of $387.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.56 and a 200-day moving average of $251.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.68. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

