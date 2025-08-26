Northern Trust Corp Has $64.64 Million Stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $64,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $130.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.11. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $137.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $82,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,828.85. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

