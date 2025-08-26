Northern Trust Corp Has $64.87 Million Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Corporation $RRX

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 569,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Regal Rexnord worth $64,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RRX. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RRX opened at $152.9280 on Tuesday. Regal Rexnord Corporation has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.06. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Regal Rexnord has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.700-10.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Corporation will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.23%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. KeyCorp set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

