Northern Trust Corp Has $73.42 Million Stock Position in The New York Times Company $NYT

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,480,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,611 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in New York Times were worth $73,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get New York Times alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of New York Times by 65.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,325,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,331,000 after acquiring an additional 917,766 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 20.3% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 243,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 40,928 shares during the period. Corient IA LLC bought a new position in New York Times during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in New York Times by 331.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 128,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 98,405 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in New York Times by 15.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $59.6220 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.86 and a 200-day moving average of $52.70.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. New York Times had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.92%.The company had revenue of $685.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 4,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $224,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,826.42. The trade was a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 5,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,543.72. The trade was a 30.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,490 shares of company stock worth $769,928. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NYT shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on New York Times from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on New York Times and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NYT

About New York Times

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.