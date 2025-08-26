Northern Trust Corp Has $74.15 Million Stake in Aramark $ARMK

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,148,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,745 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.82% of Aramark worth $74,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Aramark by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 112,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,468 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,762,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,922,000 after acquiring an additional 809,792 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Aramark Price Performance

NYSE:ARMK opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.33. Aramark has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Aramark has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.910-1.980 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Further Reading

